KUANTAN, Dec 22 — Two women in Pahang have suffered losses totalling more than RM123,000 after falling victim to online scams recently.

Pahang police chief Datuk Seri Yahaya Othman said in the first case, a company owner was cheated of RM62,750 after engaging in a fake investment scheme she discovered through the Telegram application on December 16.

Attracted by a promised RM35,000 profit for a mere investment of RM1,500, the 40-year-old woman transferred her savings to five bank accounts provided by the suspect, he said.

Realising she had been deceived when attempts to contact the suspect failed, the victim filed a report at the Bentong police station yesterday.

Advertisement

In a separate case, a 33-year-old homemaker lost RM61,192.30 after falling for a bogus job offer on Facebook on December 10.

After getting a RM474 commission for answering online questions, the housewife contacted the suspect for a new assignment but was asked to make an upfront payment as a guarantee for the task, which supposedly would gain her a three-month bonus.

Yahaya said the victim then made 10 transfers from her savings account to six accounts provided by the suspect.

Advertisement

She lodged a report at the Kuala Lipis police station yesterday after failing to get the promised assignment.

Yahaya reminded the public to be wary of investment or job offers that promise high returns in a short period.

He said they should verify account and phone numbers through the official portal (https://semakmule.rmp.gov.my) to mitigate the risk of falling victim to scams. — Bernama