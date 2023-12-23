KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 23 — Police are seeking help from the International Police (Interpol) to review some information and evidence obtained in the investigation into the murder of autistic child Zayn Rayyan Abdul Matiin.

Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said the assistance would involve the investigation team’s reference of some information with the Interpol database.

“We have asked for help from Interpol regarding its database where we have some information although it is not conclusive we need more information from its database,” he said here today.

Hussein said police have recorded 225 conversations from families and residents at Idaman Apartments in Damansara Damai and taken 248 deoxyribonucleic acid (dna) samples.

According to him, police will not give up in investigating the case despite finding limited evidence.

“As everyone knows the location where Zayn Rayyan’s body was found is a secondary crime scene and as a result we have limited physical evidence, so we (police) are still tracking the primary crime scene (murder location),” he said.

He said the investigation process of the case has now entered the third phase where the forensic team is now focusing on a specific unit in a specific block of the apartment.

He said police had detained 12 individuals, but found they had nothing to do with the case of the child’s murder.

“Investigations are still being carried out every day in the area, we will not give up hope, we will continue until the perpetrator is arrested, maybe not now but we are confident that this criminal will be caught,” he said.

The six-year-old child was reported missing on Dec 5 in Damansara Damai, before his body was found near a creek about 200 metres from his home in Idaman Apartments the next day.

The results of the autopsy found injuries to the neck and body due to self-defence and the case was being investigated according to Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder. — Bernama