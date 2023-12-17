KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 17 — The investigation into the murder of autistic child Zayn Rayyan Abdul Matiin is now focused on the vacant units in Block R, Idaman Apartment in Damansara Damai, here to uncover new leads.

A check by Bernama saw Police Forensic Unit members arriving at Block R and began entering the vacant units at 3pm before leaving the building two hours later.

It is understood that there are over 40 unoccupied units in Block R, and the police were reported to have intensified efforts to search for evidence on the third and fourth floors of the blocks as early as 9.30 am before taking a break at noon.

Following an 11-day investigation, the police have gathered statements from 172 individuals, including the victim’s parents, witnesses, neighbours and residents in the vicinity.

Zayn Rayyan's death has been classified as a murder case as a post-mortem uncovered injuries to the child's neck and body. The police have initiated an investigation under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

On Dec 6, the lifeless body of autistic child, Zayn Rayyan, was discovered near a stream about 200 metres from his home in Idaman Apartments at around 10pm. — Bernama

