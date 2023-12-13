PETALING JAYA, Dec 13 — As the investigation into the murder of autistic child Zayn Rayyan Abdul Matiin entered its seventh day, police unearthed several more evidence following a second house-to-house inspection at Blok R, Idaman Apartment, Damansara Damai last night.

Without revealing further details, Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said the items would be sent to the Chemistry Department for analysis to gather more clues to apprehend the suspect responsible for the murder of the six-year-old boy.

“We need to analyse all these findings first and continue to collect sufficient evidence,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

Hussein said the police have instructed residents of the apartment to stay in their homes but they could still go about their daily routine as usual.

He added that the police would contact those involved if there is a need for their participation in a mass DNA screening.

Meanwhile, a check by Bernama at the scene, found members of Selangor Police Contingent Headquarters Forensic Unit actively hunting for new clues to solve the mystery surrounding the murder of the Sekolah Kebangsaan Damansara Damai 2 (SKDD2) pupil.

They were seen actively working at the site where Zayn Rayyan’s body was discovered near Block R, Idaman Apartment, Damansara Damai, at 9.50am earlier today.

However, media personnel who arrived at the scene as early as 8am were asked to vacate the area around the block to allow the police to conduct their investigation.

In the meantime, Ismanira Abdul Manaf, 28, conveyed her deep yearning for her son Zayn Rayyan, the elder of two siblings in a post on her Instagram account.

Ismanira shared that on Monday, prior to her eldest son being reported missing, she and her husband took their two children for a stroll at a shopping centre.

“The two of them loved going around the mall and indulge in meals and despite being tired or busy, Mommy and Daddy will try to take them for such outings,” she shared in the Instagram post.

Zayn Rayyan, six, was reported missing at noon last Tuesday in Damansara Damai before he was found dead the following day near a stream located about 200 metres from his residence. — Bernama