TAWAU, Dec 21 — All private, government and hospital health facilities in Tawau have so far not reported any cases of sodium cyanide poisoning, said Sabah Health Department (JKNS) director Dr Asits Sanna.

He was commenting on a recent report by a news portal claiming that there were residents suffering from sickness and nausea after inhaling toxic waste from an illegal mine in Bukit Mantri, Balung here.

Dr Asits said the Tawau Health Office (PKK) carried out a follow-up investigation on the report and sought confirmation, and found no truth to such an incident while an inspection of the village and surroundings did not find anyone experiencing symptoms of poisoning.

“The Sabah Environmental Protection Department (JPAS) confirmed that there is indeed gold mining at the location. (But) Based on the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) report, the use of cyanide to extract gold is a closed and secure process with its waste disposal set according to standard operating procedures.

“PKK Tawau has also conducted joint monitoring with JPAS and found no negative implications on the health of residents in Kampung Balung Cocos and Tawau in general,” he said in a statement today.

He said cyanide contamination can cause air and water pollution while the effects of poisoning include symptoms such as confusion, behavioural changes, excessive sleepiness, shortness of breath, headaches, dizziness, vomiting, stomach aches and fainting.

In the meantime, Dr Asits advised residents who experience symptoms as stated, to immediately seek treatment at nearby health clinics or hospitals.

He said his department and the agencies involved will continue to monitor the health situation of the villagers in Tawau and will inform of any developments from time to time. — Bernama