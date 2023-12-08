KUCHING, Dec 8 — The Sarawak State Disaster Management Committee (JBPN) is waiting for the Health Ministry’s (MOH) final decision and assessment of the Covid-19 situation before issuing any standard operating procedures (SOP) to address its spread during the festive season and year-end activities, Sarawak Deputy Premier Datuk Douglas Uggah Embas said.

Uggah, who is also Sarawak JBPN chairman advised the public to take precautionary measures following the reported increase in Covid-19 cases recently.

“There is indeed a rise in Covid-19 cases. Subsequently, we will await the results, and any reports of Covid-19 within the state will be promptly communicated to the MOH,” he told reporters after a vehicle presentation ceremony at Sarawak APM Centre today.

Meanwhile, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah, Sarawak Affairs, and Special Duties) Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali said the APM team is prepared should the MOH needs help in dealing with the increase in Covid-19 cases.

“We understand that the ministry possesses adequate capabilities for monitoring and managing Covid-19. in any case, APM is ready to assist should support be required, as how it was when the country was hit by the pandemic,” he said.

Yesterday, Health Minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa assured that despite the rise in Covid-19 cases, Malaysia’s situation remains generally under control and has not caused a strain on the existing health facilities.

Last Sunday, Health Director-General Datuk Dr Muhammad Radzi Abu Hassan reported 3,626 Covid-19 cases in Epidemiological Week 47 (ME 47/2023) from November 19 to 25, marking a 57.3 per cent increase compared to the 2,305 cases recorded in the previous week.

At the ceremony today, 75 vehicles, including four-wheel drive ambulances, sports utility vehicles (SUVs), motorcycles, coaster buses, and boat engines worth RM7.4 million were handed over to Sarawak APM. — Bernama