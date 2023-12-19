KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 19 — The number of flood victims housed in temporary relief centres (PPS) in Selangor swelled tonight while evacuees in Kelantan and Perak fell.

In Selangor, according to the Welfare Department (JKM) Disaster Info portal, the total flood victims rose to 25 people from eight families as at 9pm tonight compared with 14 individuals from five families this morning.

All the victims were relocated to the PPS at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah in Kuala Selangor which was opened since yesterday.

In Kelantan, the number of victims dropped to 3,240 people from 992 families as at 8pm tonight compared to 5,087 people from 1,592 families this morning.

According to the portal, all 10 PPS centres opened were in Pasir Mas district.

The 10 PPS are in SK Gual Tinggi, SK Gual To’Deh, Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Gual Periok, SMK Baroh Pial, SK Kedai Tanjong, SK Gual Periok, Madrasah Tasek Bakong, Masjid Mukim Padang Licin, SK Sri Kiambang and SMA (Agama) Pohon Buluh.

In Perak, the total number of victims at the PPS in Dewan Serbaguna Padang Tembak, Teluk Intan fell slightly to 64 people from 17 families as at 8pm tonight compared to 65 victims from 18 families this morning.

Perak Civil Defence Force (APM) Disaster Management Committee secretariat announced the flood affected areas remained in Batu 9, Lorong Kedah, Lorong Belakang Klinik, Lorong Sidang Osman, Batu 7, Batu 8, Lorong Imam Khairi and Lorong Mesra. — Bernama