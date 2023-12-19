KUALA TERENGGANU, Dec 19 — Terengganu has fully recovered from the second wave of floods as the last four temporary relief centres (PPS) in three districts were officially closed at 1pm today.

The Terengganu State Disaster Management Committee Secretariat (JPBNT) reported that the four relief centres are the Kampung Pelandang Community Hall in Dungun, Kampung Nyatoh surau in Setiu, Sekolah Kebangsaan Pengkalan Berangan, and Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Merchang in Marang, which previously housed a total of 158 evacuees from 16 families.

All evacuees were allowed to return home as the water has completely receded.

Last week, persistent heavy rain led to flooding in six districts namely Marang, Hulu Terengganu, Dungun, Setiu, Besut, and Kemaman and since last Thursday, nearly 3,000 evacuees from over 600 families were affected, prompting their relocation to relief centres.

Despite the improved situation, JPBNT informed they will remain on high alert due to the ongoing north-east monsoon season and the possibility of additional flood waves has not been ruled out. — Bernama

