KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 16 — Police have seized nearly RM9 million worth of e-cigarettes and vaping products in a six-day nationwide crackdown targeting the rising trend of teenagers smuggling easily concealed devices into schools, where teachers are struggling to stop them.

The joint operation, which began on February 10, involved 2,140 personnel from the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), the Ministry of Health (MOH) and the Inland Revenue Board (LHDN), and was carried out simultaneously across 13 states.

Acting Internal Security and Public Order Department director Datuk Fisol Salleh said 154 premises were targeted, with 141 found to be directly involved in e-cigarette-related activities.

“From these inspections, we successfully made arrests and seizures with a total value of RM8,876,313.

“Of this amount, seizures involving e-cigarettes alone totalled RM4,692,029, including nearly one million litres of liquid and e-cigarette products worth RM4,116,688,” he told a press conference at Bukit Aman today.

Fisol said authorities also recovered RM330,200 in lost revenue from the raids and issued RM156,200 in compound notices.

Police inspected 181 individuals and arrested four people: one for obstructing a public servant in Johor, one wanted individual, and two foreign nationals for immigration offences, namely not possessing valid documents and overstaying.

The joint operation also found that some businesses were unregistered, while some vape products were being sold in electronic shops under the guise of electronic devices, which is not permitted.

Certain licensed premises were allowed to operate only under strict conditions, and registered operators were reminded to comply fully with government regulations.

Fisol said the operation was launched following intelligence gathered jointly with the MOH, which also has enforcement powers over vape-related regulations.

He warned that the widespread use of e-cigarettes among school students and youths was a growing concern, adding that the MOH had described vaping as “extremely dangerous” and potentially more harmful than conventional cigarettes.

“We held this press engagement to emphasise that action must be taken collectively to address the trend of vaping among today’s youth. MOH has informed us that vaping is extremely dangerous, even more harmful than cigarettes,” he said.

“I have also previously served at contingent level as (Kedah) police chief, where during meetings with the Ministry of Education, it was highlighted that school students are bringing vape devices into schools.

“Teachers are unable to carry out inspections, and the devices are easily concealed as they are sometimes very small. These items are brought into schools and used by students,” he added.

Fisol added that enforcement would continue as authorities were also concerned about the presence of drug-laced vape liquids, describing it as an additional challenge.

On online sales, Fisol said the availability of vape products on digital platforms posed another enforcement hurdle, but operations would be intensified to curb such activities.

He noted that six states have already refused to approve vape premises through their respective local authorities and urged the remaining states to take similar action by not issuing business licences.

“We urge the remaining states to take similar action,” he said.

He called on the public to channel information to the police and relevant agencies to help tackle the issue, stressing that PDRM would maintain close cooperation with the MOH, state authorities and local councils.