TOKYO, Dec 18 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is set to attend the concluding events of his five-day working visit to Japan today.

The itinerary includes two key engagements, the Asia Zero Emission Community (Azec) leaders’ meeting and a gathering with the Malaysian Diaspora.

The Azec leaders’ meeting is scheduled to commence at 10am (local time) at the Japan Prime Minister’s office.

Azec is a collaborative platform aimed at advancing carbon neutrality and energy transition to achieve zero emission targets.

Japan has committed to providing financial support of up to US$8 billion (RM37.3 billion) until 2030 for renewable energy projects and energy-saving initiatives within Azec member countries. The Azec countries include Australia, Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Japan, Laos, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam.

Following the meeting, Anwar will attend a luncheon hosted by the Japan Business Federation (Keidanren) and the Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry from 11.30am to 1pm at Keidanren-kaikan.

Anwar’s schedule includes a tea reception for Asean leaders hosted by Emperor Naruhito at 4pm at the Imperial Palace in Chiyoda, where he will be accompanied by his wife Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

Subsequently, Anwar will meet with the Malaysian diaspora in Japan at 5pm at the Imperial Hotel.

Anwar will conclude the day with a press conference with Malaysian media scheduled for 5.45pm, where he will be joined by Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan and Minister of Investment, Trade, and Industry Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz. — Bernama