PUCHONG, Dec 17 — The Petaling District and Land Office will conduct a comprehensive inspection of 26 terrace houses along Jalan Wawasan here, following yesterday evening’s landslide incident.

District officer Rahilah Rahmat said that the inspection included analysing the structure of the houses, comprising nine units that have been vacated and 17 others that are still occupied.

“We will check if there are any cracks in each house and the possibility of pre-existing cracks that the residents may not be aware of.

“So far, only nine houses have been affected, and other houses in the same row are not involved. However, we need to await the results of the report from the Department of Mineral and Geoscience (JMG) for further action,” she told reporters at the site today.

On whether there is still any soil movement in the area, Rahilah said that the preliminary JMG report found no signs of movement.

“My team is working to expedite the repair works on the slope, considering the unpredictable weather conditions,” she said.

Meanwhile, a check by Bernama found that the installation of iron piles was actively taking place around the landslide area and the unaffected soil embankment.

The police have set up a control post at the incident site, and barrier tape has been placed to prevent residents from approaching the affected area. — Bernama