KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 17 — Iron piles are being installed at the site of the landslide in Jalan Wawasan, Puchong, here, yesterday, to prevent further soil movement in the area.

Serdang District Police Chief ACP A. A Anbalagan said work to install the 375 iron piles in the 150-metre area started at 4am today.

“In addition to installing the iron piles, canvas cloth is being placed in the area to prevent water from entering the ground as a precautionary measure to avoid further soil erosion collapse,” he told a press conference at the control post in the area here, today.

Anbalagan said the installation of the iron piles is expected to be complete in two weeks.

Advertisement

According to him, four cars were buried in the landslide and nine terrace houses were affected with the occupants advised to seek shelter elsewhere.

“Only one family is staying at the temporary evacuation centre that is provided, while the other affected residents are staying at relatives’ houses nearby,” he said.

Anbalagan said the landslide caused two underground pipes to leak and an electricity pole to collapse.

Advertisement

He said water and electricity supply to the area had been cut and the Department of Minerals and Geosciences Malaysia (JMG) is conducting checks to determine the cause of the landslide.

He advised affected residents who want to return home to collect important documents or other items, to inform the police on duty at the control post as a security measure.

The landslide that occurred at Jalan Wawasan 3/9 and 3/14, at about 7.30pm yesterday caused four vehicles to be buried but no casualties have been reported so far. — Bernama