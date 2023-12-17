PUCHONG, Dec 17 — The occupants of nine terraced houses in Taman Wawasan Puchong, here were ordered to evacuate following a landslide that occurred near their homes yesterday.

Serdang police chief ACP A A Anbalagan said eight of them were taking shelter at the relief centre at Laman Puteri 3 Multipurpose Hall, here, while 21 moved to the homes of relatives.

He did not rule out the possibility of ordering more residents to move if reports from related agencies found that there were still soil movements.

“So far, based on the reports I have received, there is no more soil movement and Air Selangor has also shut off the water pipeline in this area because it is feared that the water from the leaking pipe will cause new movement,” he told a press conference at the location early today.

Anbalagan said the landslide that occurred at Jalan Wawasan 3/9 and 3/14 at about 7.30pm also caused four vehicles to be buried but no casualties have been reported so far.

Meanwhile, a flash flood affected a total of 71 stalls and business premises in the shopping centre here, while 65 vehicles parked in the parking lot were damaged. — Bernama

