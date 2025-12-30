PUTRAJAYA, Dec 30 — The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) is investigating a fake social media post that uses the Buletin TV3 logo to fraudulently claim Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil announced the closure of TikTok in Malaysia.

In a statement today, MCMC confirmed the content is a fabricated alteration, stating categorically that the Minister of Communications never issued any such pronouncement.

It added that Media Prima Berhad has lodged a police report, denying that the post originated from Buletin TV3 or any of its news platforms.

The Commission further emphasised that this unauthorised use of the broadcaster’s identity is an abusive act with clear potential to mislead the public.

“Consequently, an investigation paper has been opened under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 (Act 588). MCMC has summoned a suspect and recorded their statement at the Kerian district police headquarters in Perak,” said the Commission, adding that a mobile phone and SIM card were also seized.

The Commission issued a reminder that the public must verify information before uploading, sharing, or commenting on social media, warning that disseminating false content or misusing identities carries legal consequences.— Bernama