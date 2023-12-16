KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 16 — Seven houses along Jalan Wawasan in Puchong near here were vacated after a landslide occurred in front of one of the units today.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department director Wan Md Razali Wan Ismail said they were informed at 7.26 pm about the landslide involving a 50-metre-wide area.

“The landslide damaged a Honda car parked in front of one of the houses but no casualties were reported,” he said in a statement.

Wan Md Razali said as a precaution, JBPM ordered occupants of the seven houses to be evacuated because soil movements were still detected there. — Bernama

