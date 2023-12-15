KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 15 — No data was leaked when the official Halal Malaysia official portal was hacked last Saturday, Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim) director-general Datuk Hakimah Mohd Yusoff said today.

Hakimah said she has also ordered for an investigation into the incident and was aware about public concern over the potential loss of information as a result of such incidents.

“On Wednesday, 13 December 2023, the official Halal Portal of Malaysia began operating again after repairs were made,

“I have asked Jakim’s technical ICT team to take proactive measures to revisit the loopholes that may allow hackers to infiltrate the official Halal Portal of Malaysia again,” she said in a statement.

The server, operating system, and mobile application will be upgraded before January next year, Hakimah said.

Last Saturday, Jakim said on Facebook that the official Halal portal was inaccessible due to technical issues.

Yesterday, Jakim posted an update confirming that their portal was hacked last Saturday and that the portal was taken down immediately.

