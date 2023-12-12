KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 12 ― Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) chief executive officer Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan and former Dean of the Faculty of Syariah and Law, Universiti Sains Islam Malaysia (USIM) Zulkifli Hasan today took their oath as senators before Dewan Negara president Tan Sri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar.

Their appointments, effective from December 12, 2023, to December 11, 2026, are made with the consent of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.

Meanwhile, Wan Junaidi, in his speech before starting the sixth day sitting of the Senate to debate the motion on the Supply Bill 2024, advised members of the House appointed as ministers to play their role in defending the Senate as the upper house of Parliament, which is the highest legislative body in the country. ― Bernama

