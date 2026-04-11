KOTA KINABALU, April 11 — A total of 71.3 tonnes of surplus food was rescued nationwide during Ramadan 2026 under the Ihsan Food Bank (i-FB) initiative led by the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN).

Minister Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali said the i-FB@Ramadan Bazaar programme involved 119 bazaars and 2,875 volunteers.

In Sabah, 2.6 tonnes of surplus food were redistributed to those in need, helping ease the burden on vulnerable groups.

He said the effort highlights strong collaboration between the government, industry and the community in reducing food waste. — Daily Express