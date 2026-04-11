MIRI, April 11 — Sarawak-owned airline AirBorneo is expected to have three jet aircraft by July, operating routes connecting Kuala Lumpur, Singapore, Kota Kinabalu and Jakarta.

Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg said the state government is also extending the runway at Limbang Airport to enable the jetliners operated by AirBorneo to land safely.

“What is important is that the flight time from Kuching to Jakarta is only about one hour and 20 minutes, which will help promote medical tourism to Sarawak,” he told reporters after visiting the Integrated Administrative Centre (IAC) Limbang and the Affordable Housing (RMM) Rangau Valley project in Limbang.

Abang Johari said AirBorneo would serve as a major catalyst for the growth of medical tourism, particularly with the addition of new hospitals in Batu Lintang and Tabuan Jaya.

He noted an increasing number of patients, especially from Indonesia, travelling to Kuching for medical treatment, particularly for knee-related conditions.

“With this complete package, I believe more people will come to Sarawak for treatment, especially now that we have our own airline.

“We can bring in patients from Indonesia and other regions to receive treatment in Sarawak,” he said.

On his visit to the IAC Limbang, Abang Johari said both Limbang and Lawas are now equipped with modern administrative centres.

He said this reflects the state’s development approach, which is not only low-carbon but also integrates heritage with modernity.

On housing, he said the Rangau Valley RMM project has successfully revived previously abandoned housing developments under Sarawak’s housing model.

“Through the IAC and the RMM Rangau Valley project, the Rangau Valley area has been developed into a commercial zone, including hotels and commercial buildings, located between old Limbang and new Limbang.

“This local master plan will be directly connected to Limbang town, representing a move towards low-carbon development, and Limbang is fortunate to still retain extensive green areas,” said Abang Johari.

Also present were Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Amar Fadillah Yusof; Sarawak deputy premiers Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas, Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan and Datuk Amar Professor Dr Sim Kui Hian; Deputy Ministers of Transport Datuk Hasbi Habibollah; and State Deputy Minister of Modernisation of Agriculture and Regional Development Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Ismail. — The Borneo Post