TAPAH, Dec 4 — The Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (Mosti) is expected to present a comprehensive framework related to the code of ethics for artificial intelligence (AI) in the first quarter of next year.

Its minister, Chang Lih Kang, said the presentation aimed at detailing the guidelines and regulations that stakeholders in all sectors need to adhere to.

“A special committee has been formed under Mosti to develop this comprehensive framework related to AI technology in collaboration with various parties, including industry players.

“This is essential because currently, there are no guidelines or regulations in place to ensure ethical use of AI across all sectors,” he told reporters at the 2023 Deepavali Open House organised by Perak PKR Leadership at Dewan Merdeka here last night.

Advertisement

On Sept 18, Mosti secretary-general Datuk Dr Aminuddin Hassim reportedly said that the effort to develop the AI code of ethics was in response to several significant issues, particularly concerning privacy, security and its impact on human life.

He said the initiative to regulate this new technology is being drafted based on the Recommendation on the Ethics of AI adopted by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (Unesco) in November 2021.

Meanwhile, Chang said the ministry also assures that the widespread use of AI would create more high-skilled job opportunities, while indirectly providing added value, particularly in terms of upskilling or reskilling for workers.

Advertisement

“At Mosti, we do not foresee AI technology replacing human tasks in terms of jobs. Instead, future jobs will come with a new set of skills through new training capacities,” he said. — Bernama