KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 24 ― Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has called on all parties to continue working hard to ensure all the unity government's plans can come to fruition and benefit the people.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also the minister of rural and regional development, made the call through a post on Facebook in conjunction with the first anniversary of the unity government administration today.

“Thank God. Today marks exactly one year since the unity government took charge of the development of the country and the well-being of the people based on the Madani Malaysia Agenda.

“I am sure much can be improved, (and) upgraded to ensure the policies implemented by the unity government for the people of Malaysia can really be felt and enjoyed by all,” he posted.

Ahmad Zahid also shared some of the achievements of the unity government in the past year, including successfully hosting the 15th World Halal Business Conference in the United Kingdom to strengthen Malaysia's position as a leader in the global halal industry.

In addition, the Malaysian Islamic Development Department (Jakim) achieved its 23-day halal certification process compared to the previous application period of over two years.

The unity government also approved an allocation of RM63.75 million which benefits 318,642 rubber smallholders as well as empowers the appreciation of Islam and the knowledge of the Quran through the KEMAS Pre-Tahfiz Programme, which aims to produce a total of 100,000 young huffaz (memorisers of the Quran) by 2026. ― Bernama