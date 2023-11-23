KUCHING, Nov 23 ― The Sarawak government is currently conducting due diligence on MASWings Sdn Bhd in preparation for its acquisition, the Sarawak state legislative assembly was told today.

State Deputy Transport Minister Datuk Jerip Susil said negotiations are also ongoing with Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG) and Khazanah Nasional Bhd to acquire the shares in MASWings.

“The takeover will be in stages and the operation of the Sarawak-owned airline will only commence once the whole takeover process is completed and finalised,” he said in a reply to Lo Khere Chiang (GPS-Batu Kitang) who wanted to know when Sarawak’s own airline will start operating.

Advertisement

On October 27, 2023, Sarawak-owned company Hornbill Skyways Sdn Bhd and MAG inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to expedite the acquisition of the shares in MASWings for the management of rural air services.

Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg had said the MoU will pave the way for detailed discussions between both parties to ensure that the state acquires the majority stake in the airline.

Hornbill Skyways, which has been operating air charter services in Sarawak since 1977, was mandated to take over the ownership of MASWings and operate rural air services in Sarawak and Sabah.

Advertisement

Abang Johari said the state government aims to make Kuching the airline’s main hub and expand the carrier’s routes to regional destinations, including Australia, Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan, South Korea and India.

However, he said MASWings would not be profit-oriented as the aim of the expansion is to serve the people. ― Bernama