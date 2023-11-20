KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 20 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi today called on residents in flood-prone areas to be vigilant and heed the instructions of authorities.

He said this followed the issuance of a significant weather forecast by the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) for the period from today until Wednesday, which includes warnings of continuous heavy rain at dangerous, severe, and alert levels issued for Kelantan, Terengganu, Pahang, Perlis, Kedah, and Sabah.

“The warning of strong winds and rough seas has also been updated to persist until tomorrow. In other states, thunderstorms and strong winds are also expected to occur during this period,” he said in a posting on Facebook.

For more information on flood alerts, Ahmad Zahid said the public can surf the website publicinfobanjir.water.gov.my or @PubliclnfoBanjir on Facebook and @JPS_InfoBanjir on X.

For weather information, the public can download the myCuaca app from MetMalaysia, he said.

Meanwhile, the deputy prime minister said that a district each in Perak, Terengganu and Pahang were reported to have been affected by north-east monsoon floods as of noon today.

“So far, a total of 346 evacuees from 106 families were recorded at six temporary relief centres,” he added. — Bernama

