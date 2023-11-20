KUALA TERENGGANU, Nov 20 — Kuala Nerus became the first district in Terengganu to be hit by floods during the Northeast Monsoon season this time, with a temporary relief centre opened at the Tok Jembal Multipurpose Hall this morning.

The State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) Secretariat, in a statement, said that 124 people from 54 families were relocated to the centre as early as 4am today.

It expects the number of victims to increase and more centres to be opened as it is still raining.

Meanwhile, Terengganu State Education Department deputy director (School Management Sector) Azman Othman said three schools in Kuala Terengganu were affected by the floods, namely Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Seri Budiman, SK Losong and SK Tok Dir.

He said that while students have been told not to attend school, all teachers and the students have been instructed to follow the usual learning process through the home-based teaching and learning (PdPR) method.

Based on the Department of Irrigation and Drainage’s Public Infobanjir website, only the main ditch in Padang Kemunting in Kuala Nerus has exceeded the 3.6-metre (m) warning level, with a reading of 3.7m. — Bernama