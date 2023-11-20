SHAH ALAM, Nov 20 — The Selangor government will introduce conditions on developers to construct on-site detention (OSD) tanks at all new premises beginning next year.

State Infrastructure and Agriculture Committee chairman Izham Hashim said the new conditions will ensure every strata building in Selangor has its own OSD and will help curb flooding.

“The new concept we are introducing is so that water issues are managed at its source, for instance, a 20-storey building, there’s a lot of water coming down, so we collect it all in the OSD first.

“We retain water first, then we will slowly release it, as if we release it all simultaneously, it (drainage) cannot handle it. The best way is to retain the water and release it when rivers and drainage have gone down,” he said in reply to a question from Noor Najhan Mohamad Salleh (PN-Sementa) about best practices for flood issues in Selangor.

He said the initiative will be made formally and properly simultaneously across all local authorities.

“We want to look at the technical and legal aspects first. All strata buildings, if there are no open areas, then prepare a large tank,” he said.

Izham also shared that Selangor will be the first state to build a barrage at Sungai Kapar Kecil, near here as a flood mitigation effort.

When met outside the assembly building, he explained that the barrage, with its RM220 million cost borne by the federal government, will be built next year and will take at least two years to complete.

“The barrage will have connecting water locks as the water surface is too wide, so we will have many water locks,” he added. — Bernama