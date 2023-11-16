PUTRAJAYA, Nov 16 — The Local Government and Housing Ministry (KPKT) aims to complete 20 abandoned housing projects next year, its deputy minister Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir said.

Of the number, he said 16 projects have been identified in Terengganu, Kelantan, Selangor, Perak, and Negeri Sembilan which would involve an allocation of RM20 million.

The purpose of reviving the 16 abandoned projects, which have affected 2,047 buyers is to obtain the Certificate of Completion and Compliance (CCC) or the Certificate of Fitness for Occupation (CFO), he said.

“If we get to complete eight abandoned projects this year, the target for next year is to complete 20 projects,” he told the media after a seminar on the recovery of abandoned housing projects here today specially held for housing developers and business rescue practitioners or liquidators.

Akmal Nasrullah said that in the first nine months of this year, there were 68 delayed projects, 476 sick projects, and 111 projects were confirmed to be abandoned which added up to a gross development value (GDV) of RM79.03 billion.

“As of September 2023, a total of 301 projects or 38,752 housing units with a GDV of RM28.88 billion have been successfully revived and this includes eight abandoned private housing projects with a GDV of RM574.08 million since the establishment of the Task Force on Private Housing and Abandoned Projects (TFST).

“Cumulatively, up to that date, KPKT has successfully revived 266 abandoned private housing projects involving 67,773 housing units and 46,229 buyers,” he added. — Bernama

