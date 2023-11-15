SHAH ALAM, Nov 15 — The Selangor State Legislative Assembly was told today that the state government has taken action against problematic property developers by blacklisting the names of board members involved in abandoned housing projects.

State Housing and Culture Committee chairman Borhan Aman Shah said that a total of 176 abandoned housing projects involving 35,995 units have been identified in the state.

He said the government had obtained the names from the Companies Commission of Malaysia (SSM), which were then distributed to all local authorities (PBT).

He explained that if the names of the property developers involved are found to be blacklisted, the developers will not be allowed to carry out any construction activity in the state.

“This includes submitting applications for land development even though they are only acting as one of the shareholders under the name of another property development company,” he said when replying to a question from Datuk Seri Jamil Salleh (PN-Dengkil). — Bernama

