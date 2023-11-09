KUANTAN, Nov 9 — A total of 93 housing projects have been identified as problematic in Pahang thus far, said Deputy Local Government Development Minister Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir.

He said that of that number, 77 were sick, nine were delayed and seven others were abandoned housing projects.

The task force established by the Ministry of Local Government Development is committed to solving the problem for the benefit of the buyer without neglecting the quality aspect, he said.

“Among the causes behind these problematic projects are matters under the developer’s control, which is their failure to manage the project well, and secondly, matters beyond their control, such as obtaining permission and commitment from certain relevant agencies.

“Our message to developers is clear, they have to complete the project as they are the ones who plan, sell and so on, but when the house is completed later than the due date, many are affected.

“Therefore, the government’s intervention is to discuss with the relevant parties to get their commitment so that these houses can be completed,” he said at a press conference after visiting the sick project at the Malaysia Civil Servants Housing Programme (PPAM) Taman 1-Icon and the PR1MA project, Residensi D’Marina @Pinggiran Putra 2 here, today.

He added that these problematic projects involved private housing projects as well as those under government agencies.

Meanwhile, he said a total of 51 projects had been revived in Pahang from January to September with 47 of them successfully obtaining a certificate of completion and compliance (CCC) and the rest had resumed construction.

Akmal Nasrullah also added that PR1MA has given its commitment to completing all remaining 13 sick projects nationwide before the end of 2024. — Bernama