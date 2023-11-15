KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 15 — Deputy Foreign Minister Datuk Mohamad Alamin said RM32.7 million has been credited into the Humanitarian Trust Fund for the People of Palestine (AAKRP) as of Monday.

In a written parliamentary reply to Sungai Petani MP Dr Taufiq Johari, Mohamad Alamin said in the first half of 2023, AAKRP channelled US$80,000 (RM373,560) to the Jordanian Ministry of Waqf and Islamic Affairs, the Malaysian Embassy in Jordan, and the Palestinian Ministry of Education, while RM200,000 was given to Global Peace Mission for development in Gaza, Palestine.

“However, when the Israeli-Palestinian conflict erupted again on October 7, Malaysia doubled its aid channel through AAKRP.

“AAKRP Accounts Committee in meeting No. 2, Year 2023, has decided on an initial contribution of RM10 million to the United Nations Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) to help Gazans affected by Israeli attacks,” he said.

On October 19, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said AAKRP, which is managed by the Foreign Ministry, is approaching its target of collecting RM100 million, with RM81 million raised so far.

Anwar, who is also the finance minister, said the funds raised within a short time reflected Malaysia’s solidarity with the struggle of the Palestinian people.

He also pledged that the AAKRP funds would be channelled directly to obtain medicine, food, drink and basic facilities for the affected Palestinian people.

