GEORGE TOWN, Nov 10 — The Penang government today handed over donations totalling RM1.22 million which it collected to help the people of Palestine, who are suffering from the atrocities committed by the Zionist Israeli regime.

Deputy Chief Minister 1 Datuk Mohamad Abdul Hamid handed over the contribution to Palestine Cultural Organisation Malaysia (PCOM) president Badereddin Seyam at an event here.

Mohamad, who is also Penang Islamic Religious Council (MAINPP) president, said the money was raised through the Palestine Humanitarian Aid Fund launched by the state government on October 13.

“The state government gave RM50,000 to the fund while the rest came from Penang Zakat contributions, corporate figures, collections after Friday prayers on October 13 and 20 and members of the public who sympathise with the plight of Palestinians.

“During the fund-raising exercise, several activities like Palestinians’ Solidarity Peace Gathering and a special exhibition to remember Gaza were held to show our solidarity with Palestine,” he told reporters after handing over the contribution.

Mohamad said the aid handed over today was the amount raised as of yesterday and collection through the fund would continue indefinitely.

Badereddin thanked Malaysians for their generosity in extending aid to Palestinians.

Badereddin, who just learnt that his sister was killed after her house in Gaza was bombed yesterday, said Palestinians were grateful to Malaysians for always showing concern for the people in Palestine. — Bernama