KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 9 — The Malaysian Parliament today launched the collection of donations for the Palestinian Humanitarian Fund to help alleviate the burden and suffering of Palestinians affected by the war in their Gaza homeland.

Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul announced that the contributions would be directly channelled to the Humanitarian Trust Fund for the People of Palestine that is managed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“The Malaysian Parliament feels compelled to stand in solidarity, aiming to lessen the plight of the Palestinian people, who are increasingly oppressed by the conflict. This initiative serves as our moral support to them.

“Therefore, the Malaysian Parliament will implement collection (of donations) for the Palestinian Humanitarian Fund at the Malaysian Parliament level starting today, Thursday ,9 November 2023,” he said before starting the debate on Budget 2024 at the committee level for the Ministry of Rural and Regional Development in the Lower House.

Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim (PN-Arau) then stood up and suggested that each Member of Parliament contribute a minimum of RM1,000 to the fund.

The 222-seat Dewan Rakyat currently has 221 MPs as there is a by-election for the Kemaman seat that will be held next month.

Yesterday, Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Zambry Abdul Kadir expressed deep concern over the relentless attacks by the Israeli regime on civilians in Gaza. He urged all nations to unite in bringing an end to the conflict. — Bernama

