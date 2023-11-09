KUALA TERENGGANU, Nov 9 — The Terengganu branch of the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN) has issued 34 notices to traders found selling chicken at high prices since the price control and subsidies were lifted on November 1.

Its director, Shaharuddin Mohd Kia, said the notices were given out after monitoring by 114 enforcement officers and 58 price monitoring officers at wholesale premises and chicken traders throughout the state.

“Based on our monitoring, there are no issues with chicken prices in supermarkets because they purchase in bulk. However, in wet markets, prices are higher due to business practices.

“We have issued 34 notices for them to explain why the selling prices are so high, ranging from RM10.50 to RM11 per kilogramme (kg),” he told reporters after attending the launch of the Festive Seasons Maximum Price Control Scheme (SHMMP) for Deepavali 2023 at a supermarket here today.

Shaharuddin said all the traders who received notices had cooperated well and reduced their chicken prices by 50 sen and RM1 per kg.

“KPDN will continue monitoring to identify traders who increase chicken prices arbitrarily. So far, we have not received any official complaints regarding chicken price hikes,” he added.

The 2023 Deepavali SHMMP will be in force starting today until November 15, involving items such as imported big red onions, small red onions from India, red chillies, imported mutton, grated coconut and tomatoes. — Bernama

