MELAKA, Nov 9 — As many as 306 cases involving various consumer and trade offences were recorded in Melaka, involving the seizures worth RM1.66 million, between January 1 and November 7 this year.

Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) Melaka branch deputy director Rohaimi Mohamed Zawawi said the highest number of offences recorded under the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011 with 176 cases, followed by the Weights and Measures Act 1972 (61 cases) and the Consumer Protection Act 1999 (44 cases).

He said, apart from that, 13 cases were recorded under the Control of Supplies Act 1961, followed by the Trademarks Act 2019 (eight cases), the Trade Description Act 2011 (two cases) and one case each under the Hire-Purchase Act 1967 and the Copyright Act 1987.

“During the same period, the Melaka KPDN inspected a total of 25,756 business premises statewide and 1,043 various complaints were received.

“In addition, a fine of RM78,700 and a compound amounting to RM55,500 were also issued for various offences during that period,” he said.

He said this when met by reporters at the launching of the Deepavali 2023 Festival Maximum Price Scheme by the state Entrepreneur Development, Cooperatives and Consumer Affairs Committee chairman Allex Seah Shoo Chin.

In another development, Rohaimi said that thus far, the KPDN has not received any complaints about the increase in the price of chicken in the state after nine days of implementation of the chicken price float starting November 1.

He said that based on monitoring, the price of chicken sold in a chain of business premises such as markets and supermarkets did not exceed RM9.40 per kilogramme.

“Also, the price of chicken in the supermarket is cheaper than the wet market because there are many items or SKUs (stock keeping units) offered in the supermarket compared with the wet market,” he said.

He said the KPDN also assured that the supply of chicken in Melaka is sufficient and consumers do not need to make panic purchases.

He added that consumers are also advised to use the Price Catcher application to compare the prices of goods before buying, to save on daily expenses. — Bernama