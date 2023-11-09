KOTA BARU, Nov 9 — The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) Kelantan branch, through the Enforcement Division, has appointed 39 major wholesalers and 66 selected retailers in each district to face the North-east Monsoon.

Its director, Azman Ismail, said that the appointed wholesalers and retailers of controlled goods and basic necessities are mini-stockholders and need to ensure that the supply is always sufficient.

He said that the move was to ensure that there was a sufficient supply of controlled items and basic necessities, easy to obtain and sold at reasonable prices set by the government.

“During the Northeast monsoon season, which is expected to start from Nov 11 and will last until March next year, according to the Malaysian Meteorological Department, four to six episodes of heavy rain are expected to occur.

“Thus, Kelantan KPDN has made a flood contingency plan, through three phases of preparation, before the disaster, during the disaster and the post-flood recovery period after the natural phenomenon,” he told reporters after the Deepavali 2023 Festival Maximum Price Scheme Compliance walkabout, here today.

Azman said in the contingency plan set by the state KPDN, these wholesalers and retailers are allowed to increase the supply storage limit of controlled goods, exceeding 30 per cent of the quantity from the existing storage limit allowed in the original licence.

Apart from that the state KPDN had also held engagement sessions with manufacturers, wholesalers, importers, associations and government agencies, through joint meetings with the Kelantan State Secretary’s Office, the Social Welfare Department, the police and the fire department, in dealing with floods.

In a related development, Azman said that the state KPDN will also activate the operations room from 8 am to 10 pm, including all branches in Pasir Mas, Kuala Krai, Tanah Merah and Gua Musang to receive any complaints related to the supply of basic goods and daily needs.

“Legal action will be taken against traders who hide, refuse to sell or misrepresent and sell above the maximum price.

“Traders are also reminded not to take advantage by raising their respective sales prices for various reasons, to comply with the legislation set by the government, and to be ethical in business if they do not want to be subject to any action,” he said.

He said that the public with information related to wrongdoing by certain parties can report to the KPDN at 09-741 6000 or email mailto:[email protected]. — Bernama