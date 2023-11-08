IPOH, Nov 8 — Goldman Sachs Group banker Roger Ng has cooperated well with police in their investigation into the recovery of 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) assets at home and abroad, said Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay.

Ayob Khan said the investigation against Ng was an ongoing process and police were still pursuing other assets that may be located overseas.

“I would like to emphasise that Ng’s cooperation with us is good. Insya Allah, we will continue our efforts to trace 1MDB assets, if there are any more,” he told a press conference after launching the 54th anniversary celebration of the VAT 69 Commando unit at Sultan Nazrin Shah Camp, Ulu Kinta near here today.

He said this when asked about the latest developments in the investigation against Ng and efforts to recover assets in the 1MDB case.

Advertisement

Earlier, the media had reported that Ng, who was sentenced to 10 years in prison in New York for helping to steal billions of dollars from Malaysian sovereign wealth fund 1MDB, will return to his home country where he will face related charges.

Meanwhile, Ayob said 129 local companies participated in the tender for the supply of body cameras to the police and their bids were evaluated by a Ministry of Home Affairs committee in the final evaluation phase.

He said police will receive more than 7,000 body cameras along with equipment such as docking stations, charging stations, application servers, ethernet switches and disaster recovery centre servers.

Advertisement

“The total purchase is estimated to be RM30 million and we expect to procure this equipment (body cameras) in phases as early as next year.

“Insya Allah, we will use (the body cameras) in early 2024 or early 2025 at the latest,” he said.

Ayob also said that once the new VAT 69 camp is fully completed, police will include in their strategic plan the proposed construction of the cantonment’s infrastructure, including residential quarters and other social and welfare facilities.

“Police will ensure that the 69 Commando remains well-equipped in terms of personnel, material and equipment in the future,” he said.

Earlier in his speech, VAT 69 Commander SAC Hamzah Hashim said the cost of the camp’s development amounted to RM236 million.

He said the construction was carried out by Syarikat Pembinaan Sujaman Sdn Bhd, which commenced construction works on April 3, 2018, and is expected to be fully completed by early next month. — Bernama