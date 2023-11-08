KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 8 — Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak had told police investigators that he had opened his personal AmIslamic bank account in preparation to receive alleged donations from Saudi Arabia, the High Court heard during the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) trial today.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Foo Wei Min, the prosecution’s 48th witness, testified that Najib had told him so while under cross-examination by Najib’s lead defence lawyer Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah.

Foo also confirmed that money from a bank based in Saudi Arabia was indeed sent to Najib’s bank account.

Shafee was quizzing Foo about Najib’s AmIslamic bank account, which had an account number ending 9694 and the codename “AmPrivate Banking-MR” and which was opened on January 13, 2011.

Shafee: So the next question is, my client instructs me that he opened the account in order to receive the Saudi donation. When he opened this account, this account was opened in order to receive Saudi donation which was indicated to him when he met King Abdullah in Saudi, that is his instruction and he has maintained that throughout. Did he not mention that to you?

Foo: Yes.

Shafee: You noticed, from that account which he said he opened to receive the donation, these donations did in fact come from Saudi Arabia, the Riyad Bank?

Foo: Yes.

Foo confirmed that some of the money which entered into Najib’s “AmPrivate Banking-MR” account came from Saudi’s Ministry of Finance and one Prince Faisal bin Turki Al Saud.

Shafee then suggested that the first seven transactions in Najib’s “AmPrivate Banking-MR” account that were recorded as coming from Saudi Arabia was “consistent” with Najib’s claim regarding the Saudi donations.

Foo said “yes” to this as well.

Apart from the RM500 initial deposit made in the “AmPrivate Banking-MR” account, Shafee also asked Foo about seven transactions between 2011 to 2012 of money coming in from the Saudi’s Ministry of Finance and the individual “Prince Faisal” via their bank accounts in Saudi Arabia’s Riyad Bank.

These seven transactions that entered Najib’s account were from the Ministry of Finance’s Riyad Bank account at nearly US$50 million and nearly US$30 million in August and November 2011, and from Prince Faisal’s Riyad Bank account at nearly US$50 million, nearly US$10 million, nearly US$10 million, nearly US$30 million, nearly US$25 million from 2011 to 2012.

Najib is on trial in relation to more than RM2.27 billion of funds misappropriated from 1MDB. These funds were alleged to have entered Najib’s private AmIslamic bank accounts.

The trial before judge Datuk Collin Lawrence Sequerah resumes tomorrow.

