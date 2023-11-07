KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 7 — Perak and Selangor recorded an increase in the number of displaced persons who were evacuated due to the floods this morning.

In Perak, the number of victims increased to 299 people, involving 87 families, this morning compared to 257 people from 74 families last night.

The victims are at four relief centres (PPS) in the Hilir Perak and Kerian districts.

According to the Secretariat of the Perak Disaster Management Committee, in Hilir Perak, the PPS is at Dewan Serbaguna Padang Tembak, with a total of 145 evacuees from 44 families, while in Kerian, there are 97 people from 24 families accommodated at the PPS at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Changkat Lobak and 57 people from 19 families at the PPS at SK Alor Pongsu.

The evacuees at the PPS at Dewan Majlis Perbandaran Teluk Intan were reported to have returned to their homes, but the PPS has yet to be officially closed, it said.

Meanwhile, the Drainage and Irrigation Department reported that the water in Sungai Bidor at Changkat Jong was at a dangerous level, with a reading of 4.10 metres, while Sungai Kerian in Selama was at a warning level, with a reading of 12.21 metres and Sungai Kinta at the Tanjung Tualang Weir at the alert level of 13.30 metres

The floods in Perak also caused certain road stretches to be closed.

According to the State Public Works Department, the FT 147 Jalan Selama route in Kerian is closed to all vehicles due to a landslide and motorists are advised to use the alternative route A111 Jalan Pintasan Alor Pongsu-Bukit Merah.

In Selangor, the number of victims increased to 673 people from 170 families this morning compared to 547 people from 144 families last night, with another PPS opened at Dewan Serbaguna MBSJ Camelia Section 10, Putra Height, Subang Jaya which housed 91 victims.

According to the Social Welfare Department’s Info Bencana, so far, a total of seven PPS have been opened in Selangor to accommodate the flood victims.

They included two in Hulu Langat, namely at SK Bangi and SK Semenyih, as well as four in Sepang.

The PPS in Sepang are at the Dewan Orang Ramai Kampung Dato Ahmad Razali, Dewan Orang Ramai Jenderam Hilir, Dewan Orang Ramai Taman Gemilang and Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Dengkil. — Bernama