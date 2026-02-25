KUCHING, Feb 25 — The High Court here today dismissed a Petroleum Sarawak Bhd’s (Petros) application to challenge a bank guarantee claim made by Petronas amounting to RM7.95 million.

Petronas’ counsel, Datuk Dr Cyrus Das, said the judge held that Petros had failed to prove that the call on the bank guarantee by Petronas was unconscionable or unlawful.

“It means that the call on the bank guarantee by Petronas has been held to be valid,” he told reporters after the proceedings. — Bernama

