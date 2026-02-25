KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 25 — An “apam” seller was fined RM11,000 by the Sessions Court here today after pleading guilty to uploading an obscene video on social media two years ago.

Judge Izralizam Sanusi meted out the fine, in default six months in jail, on Muhammad Azmirul Iman Ulul Azmi, 23.

The judge also warned him against repeating the offence, noting that a heavier sentence could be imposed in future as he now has a record.

Muhammad Azmirul Iman was charged with knowingly initiating the transmission of obscene video content via the X application under the username “a@sweetierosieee” at 11.32pm on March 29, 2024, with the intent to harass others.

The content was viewed by a man at 11am on April 4, 2024, at a condominium unit in Desa Pandan, off Jalan Kampung Pandan, who then lodged a complaint with the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) through its online portal after feeling disturbed by the explicit material.

The charge was framed under Section 233(1)(a) of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, which provides a maximum fine of RM50,000 or imprisonment of up to one year, or both, and a further fine of RM1,000 for each day the offence continues after conviction.

Following the complaint, police and MCMC officers inspected him at the Mentakab Police Station, Pahang, on February 4, 2025, and seized his mobile phone.

Forensic analysis confirmed that the account was accessed using the device and recovered the video in question.

Earlier, MCMC prosecuting officer Nur Nazhzilah Mohammad Hashim urged the court to impose an appropriate sentence as a deterrent, highlighting the harmful impact of pornographic content, which can be easily accessed, including by children.

Muhammad Azmirul Iman, unrepresented, appealed for leniency, citing it as his first offence and expressing remorse while pledging not to repeat the act. — Bernama