KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 25 — A 33-year-old man was left severely injured after he was slashed by a group of motorcycle-riding attackers outside a commercial building in George Town this morning.

Northeast District Police Chief Assistant Commissioner Abdul Rozak Muhammad said the incident was reported to police at about 8am.

Initial checks showed the victim is a Malaysian man.

“The victim sustained serious injuries after being slashed by several men, believed to be locals, who rode up on motorcycles at the building’s lobby.

“He has been taken to Penang Hospital (HPP) for further treatment,” he said.

The case is being investigated under Section 326 of the Penal Code for causing grievous hurt with a weapon.

Police are now hunting the suspects.

“Anyone with information is urged to come forward to assist investigations,” Abdul Rozak added.

A video of the attack has since gone viral, showing the assailants speeding off on motorcycles after slashing the victim.