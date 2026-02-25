KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 25 — DAP today maintained its call for a Royal Commission of Inquiry (RCI) to examine allegations of a so-called “corporate mafia” linked to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), saying an independent body is needed to address the matter.

DAP national chairman Gobind Singh Deo said the Bloomberg report at the centre of the controversy contained specific references to individuals, companies and cases, and that the issues raised had attracted both domestic and international attention.

Although MACC has dismissed the claims as baseless and originating from an anonymous blog, Gobind said the agency’s explanation alone was not sufficient to settle questions raised about its integrity.

“A mere denial on their part alone is insufficient. It is a fundamental principle of justice that no one should be a judge in their own case,” he said in a statement.

The Damansara MP added that the party’s position, conveyed earlier by secretary-general Anthony Loke, is that an RCI is best placed to conduct an impartial review with the statutory powers required for a comprehensive inquiry.

“What is required is an impartial and transparent inquiry… The best option would be for an RCI to be formed,” he said.

Gobind, who is also the digital minister, said the proposal for an RCI was aimed at safeguarding confidence in the country’s principal anti-graft institution.

“This is not about looking for fault or blame but to reaffirm that the MACC remains beyond suspicion and clear of any allegations which impact upon its integrity or credibility.”

He said the RCI should determine whether the allegations have merit and recommend any subsequent steps.

“There must be an inquiry into the allegations made, and that inquiry ought to be by way of an RCI… This must be done as soon as possible,” he said.

Gobind added the episode underscored the importance of ensuring investigative and enforcement agencies remain subject to scrutiny and the rule of law.