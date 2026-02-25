PUTRAJAYA, Feb 25 — Immediate technical works have been carried out to address the water overflow at Jalan Abang Haji Openg, Taman Tun Dr Ismail (TTDI), following an incident on February 22 that went viral on social media, the Ministry of Housing and Local Government (KPKT) said.

The ministry said the measures are part of rectification efforts under the project to complete the remaining development works for the Federal Park Administrative Zone, Bukit Kiara, Kuala Lumpur - Phase 1B, which is scheduled for full completion on July 5, 2027.

A viral video had sparked criticism of the project, implemented by the National Landscape Department (JLN) in collaboration with the Public Works Department (JKR) of the Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur, with allegations that it caused repeated flooding in the surrounding area.

“KPKT, through JLN, takes the February 22 incident seriously. Initial investigations found that the overflow was due to unexpected heavy rain, reduced capacity of public drains and surface runoff from the construction site,” the ministry said in a statement today.

A field audit by JKR identified several urgent improvements, including upgrading the temporary retention pond (silt trap), clearing sediment build-up, maintaining the temporary drainage system, installing additional erosion control measures and redirecting water flow to the proper discharge point.

The ministry also said utility pipes crossing the public drain had reduced its capacity and contributed to the localised overflow. Repair works are ongoing at the site.

“Monitoring of slope stability, retaining structures and nearby infrastructure has been stepped up. JKR is also reviewing the Erosion and Sediment Control Plan (ESCP) to ensure it can withstand extreme rainfall beyond the original design,” the statement said.

JLN thanked residents for their feedback and apologised for the inconvenience during construction, adding that updates will be provided from time to time. — Bernama