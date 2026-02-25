GEORGE TOWN, Feb 25 — A local man was seriously injured after he was attacked and slashed by several individuals at a shopping mall along Jalan Kelawai here today.

Northeast district police chief ACP Abdul Rozak Muhammad said police received a report at 8 am and initial investigations found that the 33-year-old victim was slashed by a group of suspects believed to be local men.

“The suspects arrived on motorcycles, attacked the victim and fled the scene. The victim was taken to Penang Hospital for further treatment,” he said in a statement today.

Police are actively tracking down those involved, and the case is being investigated under Section 326 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing grievous hurt with a dangerous weapon.

Members of the public with information are urged to contact the investigating officer, Insp Muhammad Muhaimin Muthar, at 014-3421292 or the nearest police station.

Earlier, two short video clips lasting 17 and 29 seconds circulated online, showing the attack and the suspects fleeing on a motorcycle with an accomplice waiting nearby.

The victim was alone during the incident and sustained severe injuries, with blood visible at the lobby area. — Bernama