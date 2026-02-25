IPOH, Feb 25 — Elected representatives who deliver speeches at mosques and surau in defiance of the Perak Sultan’s decree must be prepared to face the consequences, Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad said today.

Saarani stressed that Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah had made it clear that politicians are prohibited from giving speeches in mosques and surau.

“As the state executive councillor in charge of Islamic Affairs, I have previously addressed this prohibition in the State Assembly. I believe I have fully complied with it. I have never done such a thing.

“The Sultan has decreed that politicians are not allowed to give speeches in surau or mosques. Everyone, including myself, must comply with this directive,” he told a press conference after presenting mock cheques for student aid at the Menteri Besar’s Office here.

He was responding to allegations that Parit MP Muhammad Ismi Mat Taib from PAS had recently delivered a talk at a surau.

Saarani said he had consistently reminded all elected representatives, from both the government and the opposition, to abide by the prohibition.

“So if anyone still intends to defy the Sultan’s decree, they must be prepared to face whatever action may result from that offence,” he said.

Addressing concerns that mosque committee members were being penalised instead of the individual who delivered the speech, Saarani said responsibility ultimately rests with the mosque leadership.

“The offence rests with the chairman and the mosque committee for permitting the person to speak, as it is under their responsibility,” he said.

However, he added that if action against the individual speaker is deemed necessary, authorities would need to examine whether there are sufficient legal provisions to act against those who knowingly defy the Sultan’s decree.