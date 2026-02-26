PONTIAN, Feb 26 — Labelling food sold at Ramadan bazaars, listing ingredients, preparation date, and trader details, is seen as an effective way to safeguard consumers and curb food poisoning cases in Johor.

The practice, which has gained attention following a Facebook post by the Food Safety and Quality Division of the Labuan Federal Territory Health Department, highlights the potential benefits of increased transparency in food handling.

Most buyers say the practice would make it easier to provide feedback or lodge complaints if the food purchased is found to be stale or unsafe for consumption.

Retired soldier Samsuri Sarip, 68, said that clear labels showing the ingredients and the time it was prepared provide greater transparency for consumers.

“At least we know when the food was cooked and what ingredients were used. If any issue arises, it is easier to refer to the information and file a complaint,” he told Bernama when met at the Stadium Mini Pontian Ramadan Bazaar.

Amyza Nur Nasha Binti Omar, 26, said the move could strengthen consumer confidence and expressed hope that more traders would adopt the practice to help ensure food safety.

“For me, this is necessary and long overdue. I have yet to see any traders in my area do so,” said a retail sales assistant.

From a trader’s perspective, Nor Usma Sapingi, 40, feels the measure may not be fully practical, given that most food is prepared on-site at the bazaar and that additional costs would be involved.

“It’s a good move, but it requires capital because we have to print the labels for the containers. Traders with more resources may be able to do it,” said Nor Usma, who has been selling fresh and fried popiah at the Ramadan bazaar for the past five years.

Despite the challenges, she acknowledged that the practice could enhance customer confidence and did not rule out adopting it in the future.

Another trader, Amir Hazwan, 20, who has been selling nasi briyani at the bazaar for over a year, also recognised the positive impact labelling could have on buyers’ confidence.

“Maybe we will consider doing it in the future, as it could further strengthen buyers’ confidence in our products,” he said.

Meanwhile, Johor Deputy State Health Director (Food Safety and Quality) Kamarudzaman Ahmad said there is currently no law or regulation requiring Ramadan bazaar traders in Johor to label the food they sell.

He noted that such labelling is generally mandatory for fully processed food products, such as factory-manufactured items, unlike most Ramadan bazaar traders who prepare food on-site.

However, traders are encouraged to take the initiative, as labelling would make it easier for customers to contact and trace them in the event of any untoward incident.

Earlier, a Bernama survey found that none of the traders at the Stadium Mini Pontian Ramadan Bazaar had implemented such measures to date.

A Facebook post by the Food Safety and Quality Division of the Labuan Federal Territory Health Department previously went viral after highlighting a Ramadan bazaar trader who took the initiative to label food items, a move that earned widespread praise. — Bernama