BUKIT KAYU HITAM, Feb 25 — The suspect who fired at a vehicle driven by the Bukit Kayu Hitam Malaysian Border Control and Protection Agency (MCBA) commander SAC Mohd Nasaruddin Mohd Nasir in an incident at dawn here today are believed to have used a semi-automatic firearm.

Kedah police chief Datuk Adzli Abu Shah said preliminary investigations confirmed that two shots were fired at the victim’s moving vehicle from a distance of about one metre.

“We believe the shooter used a semi-automatic weapon as we found shattered bullet fragments,” he told a press conference here today.

He said the incident was believed to involve two suspects on a motorcycle, dressed in dark clothing and wearing full-face helmets, while the victim was driving alone.

Immediately after the incident, police launched Op Tutup to track down the suspects, including at the country’s border entry point in Durian Burung, Padang Terap.

Adzli said the incident is viewed as a challenge not only to MCBA but to all enforcement agencies in executing their duties.

“I also call on all enforcement personnel to remain vigilant. Safety must be the priority in carrying out duties,” he said.

In the 5.40am incident at the Masjid Muhajirin slip road here, about one kilometre from the Malaysia-Thailand border, a Proton X70 driven by Mohd Nasaruddin was shot at by two men on a motorcycle.

Mohd Nasaruddin, who was on his way to perform Subuh prayers at the mosque, was reported to have escaped unharmed. — Bernama