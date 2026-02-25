KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 25 — The government is stepping up efforts to safeguard the Musang King durian brand and protect Malaysia’s ownership of the prized variety.

Agriculture and Food Security Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu said Putrajaya is aware of allegations that durians from Thailand and Vietnam are being misidentified and marketed as Musang King.

“Malaysia has already secured geographical indication (GI) registration for Musang King, giving the country exclusive rights to the name.

“We have registered the GI for Musang King, which belongs to Malaysia. Other countries cannot name their durians Musang King even if the shape is almost similar,” Mohamad told Parliament today during the Minister’s Question Time.

He was responding to Beruas MP Ngeh Koo Ham, who asked whether the government was aware of durians from Thailand and Vietnam being exported directly to China but labelled as Musang King, and what action was being taken to protect Malaysia’s image and reputation.

Mohamad said Malaysian-grown Musang King has distinct characteristics that set it apart from similar varieties cultivated elsewhere.

“We know the taste of Musang King in Malaysia is not the same,” he said, adding that he personally samples durians labelled as Musang King during his visits to China.

“Whenever I visit China, whether officially or unofficially, I look at the durians sold there. When they are named Musang King, I try them — and they are not the same as Malaysia’s,” he said.

He said the ministry is working closely with Chinese authorities, particularly the General Administration of Customs China (GACC), to ensure proper recognition and protection of authentic Malaysian Musang King exports.

The Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (FAMA) is also strengthening branding efforts through the MyBest certification label.

“Through FAMA, we label the durian under MyBest so that genuine Malaysian Musang King approved by GACC can be clearly recognised,” he said.

Mohamad added that enforcement agencies, including the Malaysian Quarantine and Inspection Services (MAQIS), will intensify technical engagements and dialogues with Chinese regulators to address mislabelling concerns.

“We will conduct more stringent discussions with GACC and inform China through various channels so they know Malaysia’s Musang King has been approved and carries the MyBest label,” he said.

He stressed that protecting the Musang King brand is crucial as durian exports to China have grown into a high-value industry and an increasingly important source of income for Malaysian farmers.

“We must protect this because exports to China are of high value and have become a new livelihood for our durian farmers.

“Therefore, we will continue to defend Musang King as Malaysia’s brand,” he said.