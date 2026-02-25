KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 25 — The upcoming transfer of Datuk Wan Shaharuddin Wan Ladin, the lead prosecutor in several high-profile corruption trials, is part of “normal practice”, the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) said today.

The AGC confirmed that Shaharuddin will be transferred from his current position as the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission’s (MACC) Legal and Prosecution Director, to the new position as deputy head II of the AGC’s Appellate and Trial Division on March 2 (next Monday).

“This transfer is part of amalan biasa (common practice) in the Public Service which emphasises the principle of work rotation, career development, and exposure to various duties,” the AGC said in a statement today.

The AGC explained that a legal officer under the Judicial and Legal Service typically undergoes work rotation after three to five years.

It said that Wan Shaharuddin had served in the MACC for more than six years, and this upcoming transfer is in line with the usual practice and will also give him the chance to expand his experience in trials and appeals.

“For your information, this transfer does not affect the handling of cases that he is currently handling at the MACC. Datuk Wan Shaharuddin can still continue his responsibility over such cases of interest, besides being given the chance to handle appeal cases at the higher courts,” the AGC said.

The AGC said Wan Shaharuddin’s transfer to its Appellate and Trial Division suits his expertise, and would give him the chance to directly contribute to the conducting of “more complex and high-profile” appeal cases.

In recent years, Wan Shaharuddin in his MACC role has been leading the prosecution team for multiple high-profile corruption cases against politicians and former high-ranking officials at the High Court, such as:

• Muar MP Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman’s trial relating to alleged misuse of Bersatu youth wing’s funds (now pending Federal Court’s decision on prosecution’s appeal against his acquittal);

• Former Penang chief minister Lim Guan Eng’s corruption case relating to an undersea tunnel project (trial still ongoing at Sessions Court);

• Former prime minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s trial for alleged power abuse to solicit bribes and money laundering (trial scheduled to start at High Court on March 9);

• Former Army chief Tan Sri Muhammad Hafizuddeain Jantan’s and his wife Salwani Anuar @ Kamaruddin’s money-laundering case (charged at Sessions Court last month).

In the same statement, the AGC again stressed that the transfer of officers is normal within the government’s Judicial and Legal Service to ensure balanced experience, continuity in leadership and to strengthen organisational capacity.

It urged all to view Wan Shaharuddin’s transfer as a positive measure in strengthening the AGC’s role and to ensure Malaysia’s administration of justice continues to be at optimum levels.

Earlier today, news reports by The Edge and New Straits Times said there was a letter or circular dated yesterday and signed by Attorney General Tan Sri Mohd Dusuki Mokhtar regarding Wan Shaharuddin’s transfer.

The news reports said Wan Shaharuddin’s pay scale remains unchanged, and that his new position at the AGC is a “jawatan terapung” or a supernumerary position without a fixed placement.

The word “supernumerary” typically refers to an extra role or position that is more than the number usually needed.

Based on the AGC’s online directory, its Appellate and Trial division is currently headed by Datuk Seri Saiful Edris Zainuddin, while its deputy head I is Datuk Yusaini Amer Abdul Karim.

Next Monday, Wan Shaharuddin will be the division’s deputy head II.