KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 25 — The government is targeting next year to begin implementing its proposed “single window, single offer” policy.

Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Zambry Abdul Kadir said the current expectation is for the system to roll out in 2027, with several processes still requiring resolution, including legal discussions.

“The single window and single offer proposal is expected to begin implementation next year,” Zambry told a press conference at the Parliament building here today.

He said this year will focus largely on discussions, particularly on the legal provisions and frameworks that need to be established.

“Once the first-stage processes — including technical and management matters — are completed, we expect to proceed with implementation,” he added.

While details of the mechanism have yet to be finalised, the “single window, single offer” system aims to streamline processes by consolidating applications and decision-making under a unified platform, reducing duplication and improving efficiency in government procedures.

The proposed system will be implemented for Form Six and matriculation applications once both pre-university pathways are transferred under the Higher Education Ministry later this year.