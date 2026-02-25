PUTRAJAYA, Feb 25 — Three individuals, including an NGO chairman and its treasurer, have been remanded by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) on suspicion of submitting falsified documents that allegedly caused an NGO to pay out about RM5 million for a basic food aid programme.

A four-day remand order, effective until February 28, was issued by Magistrate Ezrene Zakariah after MACC made the application at the Putrajaya Magistrates’ Court this morning.

It is understood the three suspects — two men and one woman in their 30s — were detained between 3pm and 5pm yesterday when they arrived to give their statements at MACC headquarters.

“Initial investigations found that all suspects, including the NGO’s treasurer who is also a director of the company involved, are believed to have conspired to commit the act between 2021 and 2023,” a source said.

The individuals are suspected of submitting documents “containing false particulars related to a basic food aid programme, with the intention of misleading the NGO where the chairman and treasurer served,” the source added.

This allegedly resulted in payments totalling about RM5 million.

MACC’s Anti-Money Laundering Division director Datuk Norhaizam Muhammad confirmed the arrests when contacted.

He said the case is being investigated under Section 18 of the MACC Act 2009.